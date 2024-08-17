Today's Connections hints and answers for Sat, August 17th

Looking for a hint to help with today's Connections puzzle on 17th August? Luckily for you we have several. Below is a list of clues to help you figure out the Connection groups for today along with the answers themselves if you get really stuck.

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the New York Times (NYT), the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

It's a simple premise, but as many of us here know, Connections can be devilishly difficult at times, filled to the brim with red herrings, misleading words, and little-known trivia. If you're struggling to solve today's Connections puzzle, this guide will help you to find the answers for Saturday, 17th August 2024.

Below we offer some carefully crafted hints and clues for today's Connections, and after that we reveal the four different groups, and finally the Connections answers themselves for those who are tired of wondering how it all fits together.

Connections hints for Saturday 17th August

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more Connections clues to help you find the answer.

Our Connections hints for today are:

Yellow (Easiest): Different forms of communication.

Different forms of communication. Green (Easy): Slang for an amorous exchange.

Slang for an amorous exchange. Blue (Medium): Things to grab in an emergency kit.

Things to grab in an emergency kit. Purple (Hardest): Terms you may come across in a housing TV show.

Terms you may come across in a housing TV show. Extra hint 1: Tongue and Kiss belong to two different groups.

Tongue and Kiss belong to two different groups. Extra hint 2: There are no body parts or food categories.

If you're looking for more Connections hints today to help narrow down the answers, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow (Easiest):

Speech

Green (Easy):

French

Blue (Medium):

Tape

Purple (Hardest):

Ranch

What are today's Connections words?

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Tongue Tape Ranch Neck French Language Dressing Cottage Bandage Craftsman Makeout Scissors Speech Kiss Prairie Dialect

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Spoken communication

Canoodle

First aid kit items

House styles

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What are today's Connections answers?

Here are the full answers to today's Connections puzzle on Saturday, 17th August:

Spoken communication: Dialect, Language, Speech, Tongue

Canoodle: French, Kiss, Makeout, Neck

First aid kit items: Bandage, Dressing, Scissors, Tape

House styles: Cottage, Craftsman, Prairie, Ranch

It may be a miracle but I actually got all Connection groups today! Other than a rogue misplacement of 'Tongue' and getting momentarily confused if 'Ranch' and 'Dressing' belonged together with other foodstuffs, I managed to otherwise puzzle my way through this maze.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle.

What is Connections?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

That wraps up today's guide on how to solve the NYT Connections word puzzle. If you're looking for help with Wordle, we've also got you covered with our list of past Wordle answers, as well as the Wordle hint and answer for Friday 16th August. You can also check out our list of the best starting words for Wordle, or use our Wordle Solver tool to help you find the answer with ease!