Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for Mon, November 25th

Looking for a hint to help with today's Connections puzzle on 25th November? If today's assortment of words has you in a commotion we have just the thing to help. Below is a host of hints to help you solve the word groups.

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the New York Times (NYT), the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

It's a simple premise, but as many of us here know, Connections can be devilishly difficult at times, filled to the brim with red herrings, misleading words, and little-known trivia. If you're struggling to solve today's Connections puzzle, this guide will help you to find the answers for Monday, 25th November 2024.

Below we offer some carefully crafted hints and clues for today's Connections, and after that we reveal the four different groups, and finally the Connections answers themselves for those who are tired of wondering how it all fits together.

Connections hints for Monday 25th November

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more Connections clues to help you find the answer.

Our Connections hints for today are:

Yellow (Easiest): Creatures you may find in an RPG.

Creatures you may find in an RPG. Green (Easy): Words you may see when sending an email.

Words you may see when sending an email. Blue (Medium): Types of a similar flavoured drink.

Types of a similar flavoured drink. Purple (Hardest): Words that sound like animals.

Words that sound like animals. Extra hint 1: 'Phish' and 'Spam' belong to two different groups.

'Phish' and 'Spam' belong to two different groups. Extra hint 2: 'Pixie' and 'Sprite' belong to two different groups.

If you're looking for more Connections hints today to help narrow down the answers, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow (Easiest):

PIXIE

Green (Easy):

SPAM

Blue (Medium):

SQUIRT

Purple (Hardest):

TOWED

Eight Great Wordle-likes Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.Watch on YouTube

What are today's Connections words?

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Trash Phish Crush Troll Bore Spam Links Squirt Sprite Towed Giant Drafts Pixie Sent Starry Dragon

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Fantasy creatures

Email folders

Citrus sodas

Animal homophones

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What are today's Connections answers?

Here are the full answers to today's Connections puzzle on Monday, 25th November:

Fantasy creatures: Dragon, Giant, Pixie, Troll

Email folders: Drafts, Sent, Spam, Trash

Citrus sodas: Crush, Sprite, Squirt, Starry

Animal homophones: Bore, Links, Phish, Towed

As soon as I saw 'Phish' I knew there was an 'Animal homophones' category. Connections absolutely love to throw out a homophone group every week or so to keep people on their toes. Thankfully, my RPG instincts kicked in and I soon got the 'Fantasy creatures' followed by 'Email folders' groups. I have no idea what half of these drinks are, but luckily I didn't need to in order to complete the Connections groups today.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle.

What is Connections?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

That wraps up today's guide on how to solve the NYT Connections word puzzle. If you're looking for help with Wordle, we've also got you covered with our list of past Wordle answers, as well as the Wordle hint and answer for Sunday 24th November. You can also check out our list of the best starting words for Wordle, or use our Wordle Solver tool to help you find the answer with ease!