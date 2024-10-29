Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for Tue, October 29th

Looking for a hint to help with today's Connections puzzle on 29th October? Read on, for we've got the answers to help you maintain a perfect Connections score. If you just want a clue or two to put you in the right direction, we've got those too.

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the New York Times (NYT), the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

It's a simple premise, but as many of us here know, Connections can be devilishly difficult at times, filled to the brim with red herrings, misleading words, and little-known trivia. If you're struggling to solve today's Connections puzzle, this guide will help you to find the answers for Tuesday, 29th October 2024.

Below we offer some carefully crafted hints and clues for today's Connections, and after that we reveal the four different groups, and finally the Connections answers themselves for those who are tired of wondering how it all fits together.

Connections hints for Tuesday 29th October

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more Connections clues to help you find the answer.

Our Connections hints for today are:

Yellow (Easiest): Untouched.

Untouched. Green (Easy): Found in a hospital.

Found in a hospital. Blue (Medium): A famous Roman general used these words.

A famous Roman general used these words. Purple (Hardest): All of these are associated with the same four-sided shape

All of these are associated with the same four-sided shape Extra hint 1: Countryman and Friend are in the same group.

Countryman and Friend are in the same group. Extra hint 2: Perfect and Town are in the same group.

If you're looking for more Connections hints today to help narrow down the answers, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow (Easiest):

Original

Green (Easy):

Intern

Blue (Medium):

Ear

Purple (Hardest):

Town

What are today's Connections words?

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Times New Roman Town Pocket Ear Friend Fellow Attending Original Perfect Resident Mint Countryman Intern Unused

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

In Pristine Condition

Medical Roles

Singular Noun In A Famous “Julius Caesar” Line

___ Square

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What are today's Connections answers?

Here are the full answers to today's Connections puzzle on Tuesday, 29th October:

In Pristine Condition: Mint, New, Original, Unused

Medical Roles: Attending, Fellow, Intern, Resident

Singular Noun In A Famous “Julius Caesar” Line: Countryman, Ear, Friend, Roman

___ Square: Perfect, Pocket, Times, Town

This is a tough selection of words, and the Julius Caesar ones threw me for a loop. I know the famous Julius Caesar speech about as well as anyone living in the Western hemisphere, but am I able to associate all those words together? Apparently not!

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle.

What is Connections?

Connections is one of the most popular daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

That wraps up today's guide on how to solve the NYT Connections word puzzle. If you're looking for help with Wordle, we've also got you covered with our list of past Wordle answers, as well as the Wordle hint and answer for Monday 28th October. You can also check out our list of the best starting words for Wordle, or use our Wordle Solver tool to help you find the answer with ease!