Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Sunday Feb 2

Need a hint for today's Connections on Sunday, 2nd February? A new day brings a brand-new Connections challenge. If you can't make sense of today's word mixture though, we're here to help.

Whether it's a hint, a spoiler, or the full answer you require, take a look below to find it and keep your Connections victory streak.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Swiss Swallow Sorry Street Munster Mart Blue Hawk Duck Down Pop Partridge Griffin Grouse Pickles Hangdog

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Click here to play today's Connections puzzle!

Connections hint for Sunday 2nd February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: These aren't happy words.

These aren't happy words. Green: Living things and verbs, all at the same time.

Living things and verbs, all at the same time. Blue: This group has something to do with TV comedy series.

This group has something to do with TV comedy series. Purple: You can place the same letter in front of these words to create something else.

You can place the same letter in front of these words to create something else. Extra hint 1: There are family names in this Connections puzzle.

There are family names in this Connections puzzle. Extra hint 2: Only the blue and purple groups contain words starting with 'p'.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Down

Green: Duck

Blue: Munster

Purple: Pop

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Dejected

Dejected Green: Birds That Are Verbs

Birds That Are Verbs Blue: Tv Comedy Families

Tv Comedy Families Purple: Words After "K"

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Sunday, 2nd February:

Yellow: Dejected (Blue, Down, Hangdog, Sorry)

Dejected (Blue, Down, Hangdog, Sorry) Green: Birds That Are Verbs (Duck, Grouse, Hawk, Swallow)

Birds That Are Verbs (Duck, Grouse, Hawk, Swallow) Blue: Tv Comedy Families (Griffin, Munster, Partridge, Pickles)

Tv Comedy Families (Griffin, Munster, Partridge, Pickles) Purple: Words After "K" (Mart, Pop, Street, Swiss)

Here are the February 2 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

That was one of the toughest Connections puzzles I've seen in a while. The yellow group was fairly easy - I don't think 'hangdog' is quite as commonly used as feeling 'blue' or 'down', but that's the only difficulty there. With more than four bird species in the word mixture though, the green group was far more difficult to me - I just couldn't see the difference between 'partridge' and the rest of the birdies. I focused on their flying abilities, their sizes, and the shapes of their beaks for far longer than I should have.

It didn't help that I wasn't familiar with the 'Partridge' TV family, which obviously would've made today's Connections puzzle much easier. Luckily, I eventually realized that while I can duck or swallow, I can't partridge - but that wasn't before I caught the purple group thanks to the words 'K-pop' followed by 'Kmart'. Let's hope the next one's easier!

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!