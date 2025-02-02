Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Monday Feb 3

Need a hint for today's Connections on Monday, 3rd February? If you're puzzled by today's Connections puzzle, don't despair. Finding the right themes can be very difficult, but we've got some hints for you.

There's no fun in staring yourself silly at the same puzzle for hours on end, is there? Instead of letting a tough Connections challenge consume all of your time, let's keep it fun and use our tips and tricks to pave the way to victory.

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Snap Screw Burn Zest Louse Wedge Zing Mite Slice Muck Bit Ouch Little Twist Foul Tad

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Monday 3rd February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Think of the things you might say following an epic comeback.

Green: These words are small.

Blue: It's got something to do with lemon.

Purple: This group is related to failure.

This group is related to failure. Extra hint 1: You can put the same word behind all members of the purple group.

You can put the same word behind all members of the purple group. Extra hint 2: Only the green group doesn't contain a word starting with 's'.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Zing

Green: Little

Blue: Slice

Purple: Foul

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Comment After An Insult

Green: Tiny Amount, With "A"

Blue: Bit Of Citrus Garnish

Purple: Bungle, With "Up"

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Monday, 3rd February:

Yellow: Comment After An Insult (Burn, Ouch, Snap, Zing)

Comment After An Insult (Burn, Ouch, Snap, Zing) Green: Tiny Amount, With "A" (Bit, Little, Mite, Tad)

Tiny Amount, With "A" (Bit, Little, Mite, Tad) Blue: Bit Of Citrus Garnish (Slice, Twist, Wedge, Zest)

Bit Of Citrus Garnish (Slice, Twist, Wedge, Zest) Purple: Bungle, With "Up" (Foul, Louse, Muck, Screw)

Here are the February 3 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Unlike yesterday's Connections puzzle, this one was relatively easy. I was especially quick to group the green words together since they clearly share the same meaning, and none of the other words seemed to be a contender for this one. The secondary meaning of 'mite' might understandably throw you off a little, especially with 'louse' present here, so I hope you were able to match the other three before you saw that fake connection.

In my opinion, the yellow group was a bit harder today since you may not be familiar with the lingo in relation to insults. Still, it makes sense to link 'burn' and 'ouch' together even without the correct reason for a connection, so that might help. Blue was probably similar in difficulty - I've done some baking every now and then, so wedges and slices of citrus fruit are familiar terms.

That brings us to the purple group, which also seemed perfectly doable to me. They're clearly words with negative connotations, aren't they? That certainly helped me to put them together, even without using the word "up".

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!