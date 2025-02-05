Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Thursday Feb 6

Need a hint for today's Connections on Thursday, 6th February? The NYT dropped another difficult one, so here's a list of much-needed hints to keep your victory streak going. If you aren't familiar with a certain music genre, it'll be particulalry hard to solve today's puzzle.

Besides hints, we've also got some Connections spoilers you may use to put you on the right track. Use one or both to solve today's puzzle. Good luck!

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Great Lamp Dizzy Giraffe Count Light Noble Faint Guitar Duke Cab Grand Soft Bottle Lofty Mild

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Click here to play today's Connections puzzle!

Connections hint for Thursday 6th February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: There are no harsh words in this group.

There are no harsh words in this group. Green: You may use these words to describe something particularly impressive.

You may use these words to describe something particularly impressive. Blue: Besides not necessarily being alive, these words share a body part with humans.

Besides not necessarily being alive, these words share a body part with humans. Purple: This category has something to do with jazz.

This category has something to do with jazz. Extra hint 1: Every word starting with 'G' is either in the green or blue group.

Every word starting with 'G' is either in the green or blue group. Extra hint 2: There are names in today's Connections puzzle.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Soft

Green: Great

Blue: Lamp

Purple: Cab

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Delicate

Delicate Green: Magnanimous

Magnanimous Blue: Things With Necks

Things With Necks Purple: First Names In Jazz

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Thursday, 6th February:

Yellow: Delicate (Faint, Light, Mild, Soft)

Delicate (Faint, Light, Mild, Soft) Green: Magnanimous (Grand, Great, Lofty, Noble)

Magnanimous (Grand, Great, Lofty, Noble) Blue: Things With Necks (Bottle, Giraffe, Guitar, Lamp)

Things With Necks (Bottle, Giraffe, Guitar, Lamp) Purple: First Names In Jazz (Cab, Count, Dizzy, Duke)

Here are the February 6 Connections answers | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

You tricked me, NYT. As it turns out, 'noble', 'duke', and 'count' do not form their own group, and neither do 'faint' and 'dizzy'. The latter was easier to reject as a false connection since the presence of 'mild' and 'soft' made me realise that it wasn't about feeling light-headed, but I remained stuck with the false 'noble' group for much longer.

In part, I can blame my difficulties with today's puzzle on a lack of knowledge about jazz. I've heard about Duke Ellington before, but I would never have caught all four first names here. I only realised my 'noble' group was wrong because I couldn't find a fourth member - 'grand' and 'great' were candidates, but they seemed to match each other far better... And there you have it; I placed them in a group together, added noble and lofty, and found the green category.

With yellow and green out of the way, it wasn't too difficult to catch the 'necks' group, leaving only the jazz names. I wonder how many players did catch the purple group today - there must be some jazz aficionados out there who did a much better job!

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!