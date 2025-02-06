Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Friday Feb 7

Need a hint for today's Connections on Friday, 7th February? This guessing puzzle can either be rather easy or very difficult, depending on your knowledge of today's topics. As is often the case, having specific knowledge that happens to match one of the categories, is a huge help.

If today isn't your lucky day, don't fret, as this Connections guide will help you find the solution. Take a look below for some useful hints.

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Blue Velvet Run Tire Lead Balloon Eraser Head Bull Lamp Cross Wishes Direct Galosh Earring Herring

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Friday 7th February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: If you manage a department, what do you do?

Green: They're made of stretchy material.

Blue: Think of a fairytale.

Purple: You can place the same word in front of all of these to form something new.

Extra hint 1: Think of a drink and a cake when trying to match the purple group.

Extra hint 2: Two groups are associated with a colour.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Head

Green: Tire

Blue: Blue

Purple: Bull

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Be In Charge Of

Green: Things Made Of Rubber

Blue: Associated With The Genie In "Aladdin"

Purple: Red ___

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Friday, 7th February:

Yellow: Be In Charge Of (Direct, Head, Lead, Run)

Green: Things Made Of Rubber (Balloon, Eraser, Galosh, Tire)

Blue: Associated With The Genie In "Aladdin" (Blue, Earring, Lamp, Wishes)

Purple: Red ___ (Bull, Cross, Herring, Velvet)

Here are the February 7 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

I must've watched the Aladdin Disney movie a hundred times when I was younger, so today's blue group was absolutely no match for me. 'Lamp' and 'wishes' got me thinking about this fairytale rather quickly, so it was a short road to 'earring' and 'blue' from there. I had more trouble with the green group instead, since I didn't think about a shared material at first.

If you didn't catch Aladdin right away, I suspect the yellow group was by far the easiest for you today - all four words share the same meaning, so it's fairly obvious. That said, purple doesn't seem too difficult either as long as you're familiar with some of the terms. I love cake, so when I see 'velvet', I'll automatically make the association with red velvet. I'd expect most people to make similar associations with Red Bull - this brand is too well known to go annoticed for long.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!