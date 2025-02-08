Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Saturday Feb 8

Need a hint for today's Connections on Saturday, 8th February? To solve a Connections puzzle, all you have to do is discover four common themes within the mixture of words you've been given. Find four words per group, and you're done.

Sounds simple? Well, it typically isn't, as most Connections puzzles require knowledge, logic, and a good eye for hidden clues such as homophones and homonyms. If you're struggling a bit, this guide will help you out.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Fast Bunch Team Player Soul Stat Soon Ruffle Later Gather Bio Finger Now Junk Then Pucker

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Saturday 8th February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Think of a card game.

Green: These words are things you can do with a piece of fabric.

Blue: This category has something to do with time.

Purple: Think about food.

Extra hint 1: You can place the same word behind each word in the purple category.

You can place the same word behind each word in the purple category. Extra hint 2: Every group except green contains a word starting with 's'.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Bio

Green: Ruffle

Blue: Soon

Purple: Finger

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Info On A Baseball Card

Green: Scrunch, As Fabric

Blue: Time Adverbs

Purple: ___ Food

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Saturday, 8th February:

Yellow: Info On A Baseball Card (Bio, Player, Stat, Team)

Info On A Baseball Card (Bio, Player, Stat, Team) Green: Scrunch, As Fabric (Bunch, Gather, Ruffle, Pucker)

Scrunch, As Fabric (Bunch, Gather, Ruffle, Pucker) Blue: Time Adverbs (Later, Now, Soon, Then)

Time Adverbs (Later, Now, Soon, Then) Purple: ___ Food (Fast, Finger, Junk, Soul)

Here are the February 7 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Is it just me, or is the blue group by far the easiest today? With 'fast' as the only distractor, it was quite easy to group this one together - I tried to fit each of the potential group members in the sentence "let's go [...]" which allowed me to rule out the word 'fast'.

The next one I got was the purple group, probably because of how common these terms (soulfood, junkfood, etc.) are. Surprisingly enough, yellow and green were much harder for me as I'm not familiar with baseball cards or scrunchie fabric. As is often the case with Connections puzzles, however, I managed to group them together by similar associations - though not quite the way the NYT intended.

'Bunch' and 'gather', as in 'bundle', made sense as a match. 'Ruffle' and 'pucker', as in folding/wrinkling, seemed like a proper match too, so it was easy to match both pairs from there. For the green category, I ended up thinking about games in general. If you like videogames, you're probably quick to see the relation between 'player', 'team', and 'stat', after which it makes sense to add 'bio' as well. I still didn't catch the baseball thing until I saw today's category names, but a win is a win, right?

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!