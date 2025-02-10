Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Monday Feb 10

Need a hint for today's Connections on Monday, 10th February? Whether you're months into an uninterrupted Connections victory streak or completely new to this NYT puzzle game, we all get into some mis-matching trouble sooner or later. Connections isn't exactly known for being easy, after all.

That's where our Connections guide comes to the rescue; if you need help with today's puzzle, scroll down to find some hints, spoilers, and even a full explanation of today's solution.

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Aunt Aroma Shower Bouquet Vase Pepper Nose Stop Uncle Tomato Truce Dust Scatter Note Either Mercy

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Monday 10th February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: You can use these words to spread something.

Green: This theme is related to scent.

Blue: These words may be heard in a fight.

Purple: This category is about pronunciation.

This category is about pronunciation. Extra hint 1: The word 'uncle' doesn't refer to a person.

The word 'uncle' doesn't refer to a person. Extra hint 2: You may find some differences between Americans and the English in today's puzzle.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Dust

Green: Nose

Blue: Stop

Purple: Aunt

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Sprinkle

Green: Scents Of Wine

Blue: "Aah, Enough!"

Purple: Words Famously Pronounced Different Ways

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Monday, 10th February:

Yellow: Sprinkle (Dust, Pepper, Scatter, Shower)

Sprinkle (Dust, Pepper, Scatter, Shower) Green: Scents Of Wine (Aroma, Bouquet, Nose, Note)

Scents Of Wine (Aroma, Bouquet, Nose, Note) Blue: “Aah, Enough!” (Mercy, Stop, Truce, Uncle)

“Aah, Enough!” (Mercy, Stop, Truce, Uncle) Purple: Words Famously Pronounced Different Ways (Aunt, Either, Tomato, Vase)

Here are the February 10 Connections answers | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

If you didn't get misled by today's Connections puzzle, hats off to you. Who puts 'aunt' and 'uncle' in the same puzzle, but not in the same category? I should've known it was too good to be true! The same goes for 'tomato' and 'pepper' or 'dust' and 'nose' - they're less dangerous traps compared to the aunt and uncle, but still easy to fall into.

The 'uncle' word was particularly hard to find for me, as for some reason my mind just didn't think of 'cry uncle'. I had to rule out the yellow and green groups before I finally caught it. I'd say the purple group was a bit harder than usual as well, since pronunciation is such a specific common theme. It's helpful that the most common example of different pronunciations is included though; tomato.

Luckily, this Connections puzzle also had a few easier common themes. Yellow might be particularly easy if you're a good cook or baker, as you've probably been told by a recipe to sprinkle cocoa powder or salt before. Green should be easy for wine connoisseurs, but even a layman like me could match 'aroma' to 'nose'. 'Bouquet' is probably the lesser known, and therefore the more difficult, member of this group.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!