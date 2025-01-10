NYT Connections hint and answers for Saturday, 11th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Saturday, 11th January? Welcome to a brand new weekend, and a brand new Connections puzzle. Crafted each day by Wyna Liu of the New York Times, Connections is a great way to give a sleepy brain a good arse-kicking into gear. Sometimes, though, you might crave a little help to keep your win streak intact.

Below you can find our daily Connections hints to help make today's puzzle a little bit clearer. You can also choose to reveal a word from each of the four groups for some further clues. After that we'll reveal the groups themselves, and finally today's Connections answers along with our own experience with the puzzle.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Converse Supreme Food Network Surfing Kangaroo Table Tennis Matrix Breaking Trampoline Grid Circulate Taekwondo Array Mingle

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Saturday 11th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: You might look at these all day if you're in a data entry job

You might look at these all day if you're in a data entry job Green: An introvert's worst nightmare

An introvert's worst nightmare Blue: These will get your blood pumping

These will get your blood pumping Purple: These are all places, if you add a little something to them

These are all places, if you add a little something to them Extra hint 1: Tennis is a red herring...

Tennis is a red herring... Extra hint 2: One of these groups shares a single word in common

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Table

Green: Network

Blue: Breaking

Purple: Kangaroo

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Display Of Rows And Columns

Display Of Rows And Columns Green: Things To Do At A Work Event

Things To Do At A Work Event Blue: Olympic Events Since 2000

Olympic Events Since 2000 Purple: ___ Court

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Saturday, 11th January:

Yellow: Display Of Rows And Columns (Array, Grid, Matrix, Table)

Display Of Rows And Columns (Array, Grid, Matrix, Table) Green: Things To Do At A Work Event (Circulate, Converse, Mingle, Network)

Things To Do At A Work Event (Circulate, Converse, Mingle, Network) Blue: Olympic Events Since 2000 (Breaking, Surfing, Taekwondo, Trampoline)

Olympic Events Since 2000 (Breaking, Surfing, Taekwondo, Trampoline) Purple: ___ Court (Food, Kangaroo, Supreme, Tennis)

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on 11th January 2025. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

There are a couple of potential traps in today's Connections puzzle. "Network" shares some connections with "Matrix" and "Array", for example. And of course, the big trap is that "Tennis" doesn't go with the other sports/activities in the grid. I nearly wasted a guess there today.

A lot of my work is spent in spreadsheets, so I managed to quite quickly connect the yellow group. After that, funnily enough, I managed to connect the purple group, after realising that's the only possible way "Kangaroo" could fit with any of the other words. Well, I spend a moment trying in vain to connect "Kangaroo" and "Trampoline", but after that things straightened themselves out.

Doing it in this order thankfully made the rest of the puzzle easy. Now that I'd eliminated "Tennis", I could easily group together the other sporting disciplines for the blue group, and the four remaining words are synonyms. Not too tricky this time, I thought - but if you're not careful you can definitely fall for that "Tennis" trap.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!