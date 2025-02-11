Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Tuesday Feb 11

Need a hint for today's Connections on Tuesday, 11th February? You've really got to rack your brains to solve the toughest Connections puzzles, but if you don't feel like racking them any longer though, we'd love to offer you a helping hand. The common themes, and the purple category theme especially, aren't easy to spot!

In this Connections guide, you'll find some helpful hints. Even if today's puzzle is a bit too hard, they will help you find the solution by yourself. Of course, we'll explain the full answer further below.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Mad Man Hub Bub Night Mat Bud Tug Jack Wrench Block Jerk Strap Knee Yank Bolster

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Click here to play today's Connections puzzle!

Connections hint for Tuesday 11th February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: You'll need a strong arm to do this.

You'll need a strong arm to do this. Green: "Hey, you!"

"Hey, you!" Blue: These items are needed for a certain type of exercise.

These items are needed for a certain type of exercise. Purple: You can add the same ending to all of these words.

You can add the same ending to all of these words. Extra hint 1: 'Jerk' and 'Jack' are in different categories.

'Jerk' and 'Jack' are in different categories. Extra hint 2: You can turn the word 'hub' into a metal wheel cover.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Tug

Green: Bud

Blue: Strap

Purple: Hub

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Wrest

Wrest Green: Buster

Buster Blue: Yoga Accessories

Yoga Accessories Purple: ___Cap

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Tuesday, 11th February:

Yellow: Wrest (Jerk, Tug, Wrench, Yank)

Wrest (Jerk, Tug, Wrench, Yank) Green: Buster (Bub, Bud, Jack, Man)

Buster (Bub, Bud, Jack, Man) Blue: Yoga Accessories (Block, Bolster, Mat, Strap)

Yoga Accessories (Block, Bolster, Mat, Strap) Purple: ___Cap (Hub, Knee, Mad, Night)

Here are the February 11 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Today's yellow category would be quite obvious if it wasn't for the word 'jerk'. Although it clearly has the same meaning as its pulling and twisting peers, it's easy to mistake it as a member of the green group. Upon first glance, 'jerk', 'Jack', and 'bud' stood out to me as ways to address someone in an unfriendly way. I wasn't far off, but once you add 'man' and 'bub' into the mix, jerk seems to be on a whole other level of unfriendliness. Once I noticed the similarities between jerk and the other yellow words, it was easy to match them all as intended.

I'm no yoga expert though, so the blue group wasn't easy for me at all. I did think about sports, but couldn't find the exact match - 'yoga' did cross my mind when I saw the word 'mat', but I erroneously dismissed it as I thought it had nothing to do with a strap.

The purple theme was tough as well, but easier once I thought about kneecap and nightcap. This connection led me to madcap and ultimately to hubcap - the latter only sounded vaguely familiar to me, as in "isn't that some kind of car part?". As it turns out, it is.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!