Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Wednesday Feb 12

Need a hint for today's Connections on Wednesday, 12th February? This find-the-themes puzzle game can be extremely demanding, especially if today's themes aren't your jam. If you're struggling a bit, don't worry about it though; this Connections guide will come to the rescue.

Whenever the Connections puzzles get too tough, a bit of help is most welcome, isn't it? Without spoiling anything, this guide will give you some hints. Scroll a bit further, and you'll find the full solution, too.

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Shakespeare Rattlesnake Android Rollerblade Song Title Skateboard Sketch Donut Dance Deed Saxophone Certificate Monologue Pacifier Receipt

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Wednesday 12th February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: You'll get this when you buy something.

Green: These words can be performed.

Blue: This category is related to a popular TV show.

Purple: Think of an old but popular song that has been covered several times.

Extra hint 1: Each group has a word that starts with 'D' - except purple.

Extra hint 2: To find the purple group, you only need the first half of each word.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Title

Green: Dance

Blue: Donut

Purple: Android

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Documents Of Ownership

Green: Bits In A Variety Show

Blue: Props For Characters On "The Simpsons"

Purple: Starting With "Shake, Rattle And Roll"

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Wednesday, 12th February:

Yellow: Documents Of Ownership (Certificate, Deed, Receipt, Title)

Green: Bits In A Variety Show (Dance, Monologue, Sketch, Song)

Blue: Props For Characters On "The Simpsons" (Donut, Pacifier, Saxophone, Skateboard)

Purple: Starting With "Shake, Rattle And Roll" (Android, Rattlesnake, Rollerblade, Shakespeare)

Here are the February 12 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Today's Connections puzzle started out so well for me... And then I was left at a complete loss, with just the blue and purple words on my plate. Yellow and green were fine - 'title' and 'song' belonging to different categories is tricksy, but they're easy to tear apart once you place 'certificate', 'deed', and 'receipt' together. After I gave it a bit of thought, I realised that each of the green group's words can count as a full performance, which helped me rule out the word 'Saxophone'. But then...

As you may have guessed by now, I've never watched The Simpsons. I know the show, sure, but that's not enough to know about character props (I'm familiar with the donut one though). Combine that with no knowledge of the song 'Shake, Rattle, and Roll' - which is a banger, by the way - and you've got a particularly difficult Connections puzzle on your hands. The funny thing about Connections is that today's puzzle may have been a total breeze for you, if you just happen to possess the knowledge I lack.

So, long story short; I stared myself silly at the blue and purple groups and finally realised that two of the words begin with 'rattle' and 'shake' - can't be a coincidence, right? I figured the rest out from there, but, admittedly, I did need Google.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!