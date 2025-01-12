NYT Connections hint and answers for Monday, 13th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Monday, 13th January? What better way to begin a new week than with a tricky Connections puzzle to really get your brain working? Some days, the puzzles are really quite straightforward; but other days, the grid of words is filled with red herrings, deceptions, and little-known trivia. It's no wonder so many players turn to the interwebs for a Connections hint each day.

Below, you'll find a steady supply of Connections hints and clues to help keep your win streak going one more day. Whether you're confused about a particular grouping or you want to avoid falling into one of the usual double-meaning traps, our guide is here to help. And if all else fails, at the bottom of this page you'll find the full Connections answer for today, along with explanations as needed.

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Bank Park Book Store Reserve Train School Pool Earth Signal Inch Coach Turn Glow Guide Brake

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Monday 13th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: A tutor might do this

Green: Related to saving

Blue: Think of cars

Purple: Think of a creature with no limbs

Extra hint 1: Pool and Park belong to different groups

Extra hint 2: All these words are verbs, but one group requires you to think of them as nouns

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Coach

Green: Store

Blue: Signal

Purple: Earth

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Teach

Green: Cache

Blue: Driving Instructor Directives

Purple: ___Worm

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Monday, 13th January:

Yellow: Teach (Coach, Guide, School, Train)

Green: Cache (Bank, Pool, Reserve, Store)

Blue: Driving Instructor Directives (Brake, Park, Signal, Turn)

Purple: ___Worm (Book, Earth, Glow, Inch)

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on 13th January 2025. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Looking back, I think the groups themselves are very easy in today's Connections puzzle. I think my brain was just a little thrown by the instant realisation that all 16 words today were verbs.

I guessed the "Driving Instructor Directives" first, as they didn't seem to fit with any of the other words. I'm surprised that one is classed as blue difficulty, but that does happen sometimes. The other three groups came together very quickly, to be honest. I eliminated "___Worm" first (it was "Glow" and "Inch" that tipped me off), then quickly put two and two together with the green and yellow groups.

In hindsight it's definitely possible that you could waste a guess combining "Bank, School", "Store", and "Park" with something like "locations/features in cities". Thankfully I was set on the right track from the start, so the whole puzzle took no more than a couple of minutes.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!