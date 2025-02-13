Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Thursday Feb 13

Need a hint for today's Connections on Thursday, 13th February? More than just one hint, we've got tips, small giveaways, and category names to help you solve today's puzzle. Whether you want to use any or all of them is up to you.

Just scroll down to find our list of Connections hints and spoilers for today's puzzle, and uncover today's solution.

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Guilt Might Mold Ego Power Expression Token Must Head Will Guide Gesture Can Model Symbol Blueprint

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Thursday 13th February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: These are handy if you want to build something.

These are handy if you want to build something. Green: This one is about gratefulness.

This one is about gratefulness. Blue: You use these words very often.

You use these words very often. Purple: Find a single word to place behind the ones in this group.

Find a single word to place behind the ones in this group. Extra hint 1: 'Power' and 'might' are in different groups.

'Power' and 'might' are in different groups. Extra hint 2: Only four words are intended as verbs this time.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Guide

Green: Gesture

Blue: Can

Purple: Power

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Template

Template Green: Demonstration, As Of Appreciation

Demonstration, As Of Appreciation Blue: Modal Verbs

Modal Verbs Purple: ___ Trip

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Thursday, 13th February:

Yellow: Template (Blueprint, Guide, Model, Mold)

Template (Blueprint, Guide, Model, Mold) Green: Demonstration, As Of Appreciation (Expression, Gesture, Symbol, Token)

Demonstration, As Of Appreciation (Expression, Gesture, Symbol, Token) Blue: Modal Verbs (Can, Might, Must, Will)

Modal Verbs (Can, Might, Must, Will) Purple: ___ Trip (Ego, Guilt, Head, Power)

Here are the February 13 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Today's Connections riddle was perhaps the easiest one in a while for me as I caught the similarity between the words in the blue group almost immediately, thus solving what is usually one of the 'tough' categories. I noticed 'model' and 'blueprint' next, after which it was easy to find the remaining two words. If you were in doubt about the blue group before, finding yellow will leave you with only four obvious verbs, which might've helped you connect the blue ones just based on that.

Upon seeing 'ego', 'guilt', and 'power', my mind went to 'trip' right away. The only word I didn't understand was 'head', but since it was the final category left, it didn't pose a problem. Honestly I'm still not sure what kind of 'headtrip' the NYT intended here - I'm guessing it just means tripping, or getting 'in your head' by overthinking or overimagining? Is it just me, or is that term not used very often? Apparently, Head Trip is also a new game from the people behind Cards Against Humanity as well as a nu metal album, a comic book character, a German rock band, and a bunch of other things. Yes, I googled it.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!