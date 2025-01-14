NYT Connections hint today and answers for Wednesday, 15th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Wednesday, 15th January? Determining the relationship between Connections words can sometimes feel like whacking your head against a brick wall. There's no shortage of curious groupings and obscure trivia on display, and even if you're a wordplay maestro, it's highly likely that you might end up temporarily stumped.

Below, we've outlined a comprehensive strategy for solving today's Connections puzzle, hopefully giving you the necessary tools to break down that brick wall without using your head! Read on for all the answers and tips you could ever need.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Peanut Vehicle Dirty Robot Shy Big Wet Toad Medium Low Perfect Tool Light Mechanism Dry Short

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Wednesday 15th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Words used to describe the way something is achieved.

Words used to describe the way something is achieved. Green: All of these words might be used to describe something insubstantial or not up to par.

All of these words might be used to describe something insubstantial or not up to par. Blue: Words you might use when ordering a specific drink.

Words you might use when ordering a specific drink. Purple: All are famous characters united by a common title.

All are famous characters united by a common title. Extra hint 1: Medium and Tool belong in the same group - which is not related to machines.

Medium and Tool belong in the same group - which is not related to machines. Extra hint 2: Big and Peanut belong in the same group.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Vehicle

Green: Shy

Blue: Wet

Purple: Toad

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Means

Means Green: Lacking

Lacking Blue: Martini Specifications

Martini Specifications Purple: Fictional Misters

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Wednesday, 15th January:

Yellow: Means (Mechanism, Medium, Tool, Vehicle)

Means (Mechanism, Medium, Tool, Vehicle) Green: Lacking (Light, Low, Short, Shy)

Lacking (Light, Low, Short, Shy) Blue: Martini Specifications (Dirty, Dry, Perfect, Wet)

Martini Specifications (Dirty, Dry, Perfect, Wet) Purple: Fictional Misters (Big, Peanut, Robot, Toad)

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on 15th January 2025. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

I found today's Connections puzzle tough, mostly because it deals with some abstract concepts. 'Means' and "Lacking' are both fairly nebulous groups with words that can mean a lot of different things, and for a long time I thought that 'Mechanism,' 'Tool,' and 'Vehicle' were part of some machine or mechanic-related group. Hopefully the hint I've provided in this guide will keep you from falling down that path as well.

Once you discern the Yellow and Green groups, the Blue group isn't too bad as long as you know your martinis. If you don't drink, too bad for you!

The same could be said if you aren't familiar with the characters in the Purple group. Of these, Mr. Big from Sex and the City and Mr. Toad from Wind in the Willows were the only ones who immediately struck me. Then I remembered that Mr. Peanut is Planters' mascot (didn't they kill him off a few years back during the Super Bowl, or some such nonsense?) and Mr. Robot is the name of a television series that I've yet to watch. Took some time, but I got there in the end.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!