Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Saturday Feb 15

Need a hint for today's Connections on Saturday, 15th February? Solving a Connections puzzle is hard enough, but solving all of them, every day, by yourself, is nearly impossible. In other words, there's no shame in needing a bit of help.

If today's Connections is causing a headache, use this guide to get some handy hints. Victory is within reach!

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Popular Emotional Cheese Dish Pan Return Spill Cup Tell Command Alternative Option Short Progressive Control Blab

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Click here to play today's Connections puzzle!

Connections hint for Saturday 15th February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: When you want to hear the gossip, ask them to...

Green: You'll find these on a keyboard.

Blue: Think of genres.

Purple: Think of a single word to place behind each of the group members.

Extra hint 1: So many words starting with 'C'... But only in the green and purple group.

Extra hint 2: Doesn't the purple group smell like... dessert?

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Spill

Green: Return

Blue: Alternative

Purple: Cup

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Divulge

Green: Words On A Mac Keyboard

Blue: Words Shortened In Rock Genres

Purple: ___Cake

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Saturday, 15th February:

Yellow: Divulge (Blab, Dish, Spill, Tell)

Green: Words On A Mac Keyboard (Command, Control, Option, Return)

Blue: Words Shortened In Rock Genres (Alternative, Emotional, Popular, Progressive)

Purple: ___Cake (Cheese, Cup, Pan, Short)

Here are the February 15 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Mac keyboards are weird, but if you didn't know that category right away, having the yellow and blue words out of the way will surely help. For me, the blue theme was actually the easiest today as I quickly recognised the members as music genres. Even without knowing every genre, I think it's still fairly obvious that these words are related as there aren't any descriptive words of the same kind in today's Connections puzzle, except maybe 'short'.

The phrase is so commonly used nowadays, I immediately think of 'spill the tea' when I see the word 'spill', which helped a great deal in solving the yellow theme. I was quick to link 'command' and 'control' too, and although my mind went to 'games' at first, I noticed the keyboard thing once I had fewer words left on my plate.

Speaking of plates, I suspect the purple group has quickly revealed itself to anyone with a sweeth tooth. I'm quite fond of baking cakes, and even fonder of eating them (frequently!) so this was a walk in the park for me. Some days, the Connections puzzle just matches your mind like that.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!