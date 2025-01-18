NYT Connections hint today and answers for Sunday, 19th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Sunday, 19th January? The New York Times' Connections puzzles can be pretty hard, whether they're serving up obscure Americana trivia or other difficult-to-guess wordplay twists.

Today's Connections is an especially tricky one that gave me a good deal of trouble. Luckily for you, the answer is within reach, as I've gone ahead and spelled out all of the tips you might need to guess these word relationships on your own. The answers have been written out directly below for you as well!

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Sun Pool Action Aquarium Claim Geometry Bluff Suit Cape Purse Tampa Bay Kitty Plain Case Pot Basin

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Sunday 19th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: All words for a collection of money.

You'll hear these terms in a place of law.

Think of terrain.

All have the same thing. Think of a plural three-letter word that starts with R and rhymes with "haze."

Kitty doesn't refer to a cat here, and it belongs in the same group as Pool.

Kitty doesn't refer to a cat here, and it belongs in the same group as Pool. Extra hint 2: Geometry and Tampa Bay are in the same group.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Pot

Green: Claim

Blue: Cape

Purple: Tampa Bay

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Fund

Court Filing

Landforms

They Have Rays

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Sunday, 19th January:

Yellow: Fund (Kitty, Pool, Pot, Purse)

Court Filing (Action, Case, Claim, Suit)

Landforms (Basin, Bluff, Cape, Plain)

Landforms (Basin, Bluff, Cape, Plain) Purple: They Have Rays (Aquarium, Geometry, Sun, Tampa Bay)

Here are your Connections answers for January 19. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

This puzzle gave me a very tough time. My first problem came with the word "Kitty," which I have never actually heard before in relation to funds. A "Pot" of money, I've heard. A "Pool" of money, sure! But "Kitty?" No clue what that means.

It's never a great sign when the Yellow Group of a Connections puzzle gives me a hard time, but thankfully, all of the court words in the Green Group and the landforms of the Blue Group came pretty easily. I might not know what "Kitty" means in relation to money, but I know my Claims and Basins.

Unfortunately, everything shattered in the Purple Group. "They Have Rays" - really, New York Times? Anyone who isn't American is going to have no idea regarding the Tampa Bay Rays, and most Americans who don't follow sports will also be lost. I also didn't know about Geometry rays until this puzzle. Must not have been paying attention in school, alas.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!