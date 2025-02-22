Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Saturday Feb 22

Need a hint for today's Connections on Saturday, 22nd February? If today's Connections puzzle is endangering your victory streak, here come the rescue troops; pick a hint or a small spoiler to boost your chances of victory.

Finding the yellow or green category is always helpful, but if you can use our hints to reveal either the blue or purple categories (typically the most difficult ones), you're almost there!

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Yankee Doodle Glitter Goose Paper Feather Macaroni Rod Parachute Packer Canadien Curl Celtic Tease Glue Crimp

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Click here to play today's Connections puzzle!

Connections hint for Saturday 22nd February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Think about sports teams.

Do this to achieve a certain hairstyle. Blue: Think of a specific art form, popular among kids.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Packer

Green: Curl

Blue: Glue

Purple: Rod

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Member Of A Team With The Most Championships In Their Respective Sports

Create Some Volume/Texture In Hair Blue: Supplies For Macaroni Art

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Saturday, 22nd February:

Yellow: Member Of A Team With The Most Championships In Their Respective Sports (Canadien, Celtic, Packer, Yankee)

Create Some Volume/Texture In Hair (Crimp, Curl, Feather, Tease) Blue: Supplies For Macaroni Art (Glitter, Glue, Macaroni, Paper)

Here are the February 22 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Well, that's a first; I suffer a severe lack of knowledge of one of today's themes, and yet it was the first theme I completed. Yup, I'm referring to the yellow sports team category. I don't know any of them, but they just sounded so 'sports-like' I was certain they were supposed to be teams. What a funny way to begin today's Connections!

Unfortunately, this triumph was followed by a fail as I erroneously matched glitter, glue, paper, and doodle together. I might've realised that 'doodle' doesn't quite match the glitter and glue (an absent-minded drawing versus a hobby project), but I was rushing too much. A second look revealed the macaroni connection, but I wonder if other players will be familiar with macaroni art - it's quite a common activity for younger kids, but if you've never done that and don't have kids of your own... I wouldn't be surprised if the macaroni left some of you utterly confused.

I solved the green category next, which was not quite within my comfort zone either, but with only two groups left I quickly discovered a somewhat similar meaning - crimp, curl, feather... It's all about changing the structure, isn't it? Yet another Connections puzzle completed!

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!