NYT Connections hint today and answers for Friday, 24th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Friday, 24th January? Another day, another Connections to solve. When it comes to tricky word relationships and head-scratching trivia, there's no other daily puzzle out there that features the same challenge.

In the following guide, we've broken down the day's Connections by first presenting some easy-to-follow hints to help nudge you in the right direction. The full answer is also laid out at the bottom of the guide if you'd rather have a quick win.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Litter Nicotine Rough Trade Cabbage Brood Line Point Reflect Stare Interrupt Work Craft Muse Soul Ponder

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Friday 24th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Different words for thinking.

Green: All are impolite.

Blue: Other words for job.

Purple: These are all associated with patches.

Extra hint 1: Point and Stare belong in the same group.

Extra hint 2: Rough and Soul belong in the same group.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Ponder

Green: Litter

Blue: Line

Purple: Nicotine

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Contemplate

Contemplate Green: Rude Things To Do

Rude Things To Do Blue: Vocation

Vocation Purple: ___ Patch

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Friday, 24th January:

Yellow: Contemplate (Brood, Muse, Ponder, Reflect)

Green: Rude Things To Do (Interrupt, Litter, Point, Stare)

Blue: Vocation (Craft, Line, Trade, Work)

Purple: ___ Patch (Cabbage, Nicotine, Rough, Soul)

The Connections answers for 24 January. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

I had an easier time with today's Connections than usual. All of the Contemplate words came to me quickly, and after spending three weeks during the Christmas holiday playing with my nieces and nephews, I was well prepared to guess the 'Rude Things To Do' Green group!

The Blue words also came to me quickly, though 'Line' took some thought, as I don't associate it with vocations and trades as much as the others. Finally, the Purple group didn't take me too long once I made the connection between 'Cabbage' patch and 'Soul' patch. It doesn't happen too often, but it's always a pleasant surprise when a Connections puzzle is a relatively speedy experience!

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!