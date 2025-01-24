NYT Connections hint today and answers for Saturday, 25th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Saturday, 25th January? There's nothing like a Connections puzzle to test your mettle. Whether you're looking for a solid helping of trivia or obscure relationships based on how words can be combined with each other, Connections is always anything but dull.

Today's puzzle is an especially cunning one that's designed to tickle your brain. Read on for our step-by-step hints, along with a complete solution if you'd rather skip the faff and simply maintain your perfect win streak.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Ginkgo Slope Emoji Angle Dent Tycoon Recess Mogul Lodge Lunch Pod Karaoke Class Cycle Lift Homeroom

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Saturday 25th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Children and teenagers attend all of these.

Children and teenagers attend all of these. Green: Found on snowy mountains.

Found on snowy mountains. Blue: All of these words originated from an East Asian language.

All of these words originated from an East Asian language. Purple: You can attach a Greek/Latin prefix meaning 'three' to these words.

You can attach a Greek/Latin prefix meaning 'three' to these words. Extra hint 1: Mogul here doesn't refer to a businessman.

Mogul here doesn't refer to a businessman. Extra hint 2: Dent and Pod are in the same group.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Lunch

Green: Lodge

Blue: Tycoon

Purple: Pod

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: School Periods

School Periods Green: Features Of A Ski Resort

Features Of A Ski Resort Blue: Words Derived From Japanese

Words Derived From Japanese Purple: Words After The Prefix “Tri-”

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Saturday, 25th January:

Yellow: School Periods (Class, Homeroom, Lunch, Recess)

School Periods (Class, Homeroom, Lunch, Recess) Green: Features Of A Ski Resort (Lift, Lodge, Mogul, Slope)

Features Of A Ski Resort (Lift, Lodge, Mogul, Slope) Blue: Words Derived From Japanese (Emoji, Ginkgo, Karaoke, Tycoon)

Words Derived From Japanese (Emoji, Ginkgo, Karaoke, Tycoon) Purple: Words After The Prefix “Tri-” (Angle, Cycle, Dent, Pod)

Here's your Connections answers for January 25. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Lots of bits exist in today's Connections to trick folks, and I had a tough time myself. The first is 'Homeroom,' which isn't a term you see outside of America very much. To all our British readers, this is the room that American high schoolers sit in at the start of their day. It mostly exists for organisational purposes, to get kids all in the same place before they head off to their assorted classes.

Next up is the Green Group's 'Mogul' - this one confounded me, as I'm not a skiier and didn't know that a mogul ski course is one full of many little bumps. Maybe if you tackle the slopes on a regular basis this is easy as pie to you, in which case, Congrats!

Finally, most people know that 'Karaoke' is a Japanese word, but what about 'Tycoon?' Turns out it's an evolution of the archiac Japanese word 'Taikun,' once used to describe a ruler. You learn something new everyday!

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!