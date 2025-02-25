Today's NYT Connections hints and answers, Tuesday Feb 25

Need a hint for today's Connections on Tuesday, 25th February? If today is one of those particularly troublesome Connections puzzle days, don't worry. As confusing as the four themes may seem, we've got the tools to help you out.

With a hint, spoiler, tip, or a bit of everything, here's how to solve today's puzzle.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Brick Mortar Pickle Shoebox Mucho Gusto Multi Microwave Relish Beaucoup Lime Zest Jenny Passion Molto Fish Tank

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Tuesday 25th February

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: If you really like a certain activity, these words apply to you.

Green: Do you see any non-English words?

Blue: This group is all about shape.

Purple: These words have something to do with names for coins.

Extra hint 1: Only the yellow group doesn't contain any words starting with 'm'.

Extra hint 2: 'Mucho' and 'gusto' are in different groups.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Gusto

Green: Multi

Blue: Shoebox

Purple: Lime

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Enthusiasm

Green: "Many" In Different Languages

Blue: Rectangular Prisms

Purple: Rhyme With U.S. Coins

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Tuesday, 25th February:

Yellow: Enthusiasm (Gusto, Passion, Relish, Zest)

Green: "Many" In Different Languages (Beaucoup, Molto, Mucho, Multi)

Blue: Rectangular Prisms (Brick, Fish Tank, Microwave, Shoebox)

Purple: Rhyme With U.S. Coins (Jenny, Lime, Mortar, Pickle)

Here are the February 25 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

This puzzle was 50% easy and 50% difficult for me. The yellow and green categories were simple enough - 'mucho', 'molto', and 'multi' immediately stood out because of their visual similarities, so I was quick to add 'beaucoup' from there. I suspect this language group is doable for most players since it features such a common word, and the inclusion of 'multi' provides a strong hint. My basic knowledge of French and Italian must've helped, but I hardly know a word of Spanish and could still tell the meaning of 'mucho'.

'Mucho', 'molto', and 'gusto' may be confusing as you could erroneously match them together as 'foreign words'. If you didn't see the 'many' words right away, it would've probably helped a lot to focus on the connection between words like 'passion' and 'zest' first, thus ruling 'gusto' out.

I got stuck on the blue and purple words for a long time. I started searching for food/kitchen-related stuff first (lime, pickle, microwave...), and then moved to things that - sort of - function as containers (shoebox, fish tank, microwave). The latter helped me realise that although it wasn't about boxes, there was a box-shaped category in this Connections puzzle. I still wasn't 100% sure, but then I finally spotted the 'rhymes with coin words' connection in the words I left out, confirming the groups I had in mind.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!