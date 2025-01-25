NYT Connections hint today and answers for Sunday, 26th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Sunday, 26th January? Connections puzzles can be real headscratchers, and even though it's my job to write these things, I often find myself more than a little perplexed by those infernal Purple Group words.

You can benefit from my daily odeals by perusing this guide, which is set up to make the Connections solving process as easy as possible. Below, we've outlined a series of tips to help you conquer today's Connections group by group, and we've also revealed the full answers for anyone who wants them fast.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Raven Silo Hitch Promo Trailer Discog Fish Tractor Bally Farm Cloister Gather Separate Hunt Axles Seclude

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Sunday 26th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Early humans did all of these.

Early humans did all of these. Green: To divide up into different parts.

To divide up into different parts. Blue: Parts of a large truck.

Parts of a large truck. Purple: Think of dances and parties, but slightly misspelled.

Think of dances and parties, but slightly misspelled. Extra hint 1: Silo and Tractor are in separate groups.

Silo and Tractor are in separate groups. Extra hint 2: Promo does not refer to promotional material, and Raven does not refer to the bird.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Fish

Green: Seclude

Blue: Hitch

Purple: Bally

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Ways To Get Food

Ways To Get Food Green: Keep Apart

Keep Apart Blue: Parts Of A Big Rig

Parts Of A Big Rig Purple: Dance Events Plus A Letter

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Sunday, 26th January:

Yellow: Ways To Get Food (Farm, Fish, Gather, Hunt)

Ways To Get Food (Farm, Fish, Gather, Hunt) Green: Keep Apart (Cloister, Seclude, Separate, Silo)

Keep Apart (Cloister, Seclude, Separate, Silo) Blue: Parts Of A Big Rig (Axles, Hitch, Tractor, Trailer)

Parts Of A Big Rig (Axles, Hitch, Tractor, Trailer) Purple: Dance Events Plus A Letter (Bally, Discog, Promo, Raven)

Here are the Connections answers for January 26. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

I got the Yellow and Green Group words of today's Connections easily enough, except for 'Silo,' which I don't think of as a verb too often. (If you're anything like me, when you see 'Silo,' you envision those big structures on farms first and foremost.)

Next up was the Blue group, which I also found confusing since I'm not overly familiar with the parts of semi-trailer trucks. 'Tractor' and 'Silo' initially stuck out to me as words that both belonged in a farm-orientated group, and I was a bit sad to learn that this was not the case.

Finally, the Purple group is another example of Connections just being mean to me. The fact that 'Promo' and 'Raven' are perfectly sensible words in their own right just makes this one very hard to parse, but kudos to you if you got it without much trouble!

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!