NYT Connections hint today and answers for Monday, 27th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Monday, 27th January? Created by Wyna Liu for the New York Times, Connections is no joke. While some of the words on display can be linked together easily enough, others seem designed to test the limits of your knowledge.

That's where we come in, with our daily guides for every Connections puzzle. Look below for a handy selection of hints designed to help you solve today's Connections with ease. You can also reveal one word from each group, then the groups themselves, and finally see today's Connections answer in all of its glory if you're still stuck.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Olive Typewriter Extra Sample Bark Bite Axe Scales Twins Oil Shell Virgin Taste Hedge Maze Skin Mouthful

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Monday 27th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: When you're at a restaurant and you only get a little bit.

When you're at a restaurant and you only get a little bit. Green: Trees and animals have these.

Trees and animals have these. Blue: Think of a type of unrefined substance often used in cooking.

Think of a type of unrefined substance often used in cooking. Purple: All found in a Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick movie.

All found in a Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick movie. Extra hint 1: Extra and Virgin are in the same group.

Extra and Virgin are in the same group. Extra hint 2: Axe and Twins are in the same group.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Taste

Green: Skin

Blue: Oil

Purple: Twins

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Small Amount Of Food To Try

Small Amount Of Food To Try Green: Protective Coverings In Nature

Protective Coverings In Nature Blue: “Extra Virgin Olive Oil”

“Extra Virgin Olive Oil” Purple: Seen In “The Shining”

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Monday, 27th January:

Yellow: Small Amount Of Food To Try (Bite, Mouthful, Sample, Taste)

Small Amount Of Food To Try (Bite, Mouthful, Sample, Taste) Green: Protective Coverings In Nature (Bark, Scales, Shell, Skin)

Protective Coverings In Nature (Bark, Scales, Shell, Skin) Blue: “Extra Virgin Olive Oil” (Extra, Oil, Olive, Virgin)

“Extra Virgin Olive Oil” (Extra, Oil, Olive, Virgin) Purple: Seen In “The Shining” (Axe, Hedge Maze, Twins, Typewriter)

Here are the January 27 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Today's Connections wasn't too bad to solve, as I tackled the Yellow and Green groups easily enough. I hate it when Connections gets creative and cheeky, though, because I can never predict when they're going to do it! "Extra Virgin Olive Oil" simply existing as a category on its own? Who woulda guessed! I kept wandering around in circles trying to figure that one out until I realised that the answer was staring me straight in the face.

Luckily, I'm a fan of The Shining - both the original Stephen King book and the film, which probably improves on King's work in subtle ways. (Yes, I'm one of those believers!) So the Purple group came to me quickly. "Hereee's Johnny!!!"

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!