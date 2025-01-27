NYT Connections hint today and answers for Tuesday, 28th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Tuesday, 28th January? If you're looking to maintain your perfect Connections guessing streak, you're in the right place. We've got all the info you could ever need to solve The New York Times' latest brain stumper - hopefully with a minimum of frustration!

Below, you'll see that we've outlined hints for today's Connections puzzle in an easy-to-follow fashion. You can reveal hints for each group, the names of the groups themselves, and finally the answers. Good luck!

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Demon Laugh Joker Airhead Card Band Chess Dumbbell Snicker Character Mat Mar Bump Mound Dial Bench

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Tuesday 28th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Think of Batman's nemesis - who he is and what represents him.

Think of Batman's nemesis - who he is and what represents him. Green: Found in the gym.

Found in the gym. Blue: Found in the sweets aisle, but the names are slightly different.

Found in the sweets aisle, but the names are slightly different. Purple: All go along with a word that represents how fast something is.

All go along with a word that represents how fast something is. Extra hint 1: Chess and Demon are in the same group.

Chess and Demon are in the same group. Extra hint 2: Mar and Mound are in the same group. Mat is in a different group.

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Joker

Green: Mat

Blue: Mar

Purple: Chess

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Funny Person

Funny Person Green: Resistance Training Equipment

Resistance Training Equipment Blue: Candy Bars Minus “S”

Candy Bars Minus “S” Purple: Speed ___

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Tuesday, 28th January:

Yellow: Funny Person (Card, Character, Joker, Laugh)

Funny Person (Card, Character, Joker, Laugh) Green: Resistance Training Equipment (Band, Bench, Dumbbell, Mat)

Resistance Training Equipment (Band, Bench, Dumbbell, Mat) Blue: Candy Bars Minus “S” (Airhead, Mar, Mound, Snicker)

Candy Bars Minus “S” (Airhead, Mar, Mound, Snicker) Purple: Speed ___ (Bump, Chess, Demon, Dial)

Your Connections answers for 28 January. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

This was an easier puzzle for me. I honestly did think that the Yellow Group was related to Batman, hence the hint that I provided above. Hopefully it helped you get all of those clown-related words quickly!

Meanwhile, the Green and Blue groups came to me quickly. Normally I struggle whenever Connections hits me with a word group that's missing letters, but 'Airhead' and 'Snicker' are such distinct candy names that I couldn't help but piece together the relationship. (I suppose if you don't enjoy sweets and are unfamiliar with these brands, this one might be hard!)

The one hard word I encountered is the 'Chess' in the Purple Group. I'd heard of speed bumps and speed demons, but not speed chess, which is apparently just a faster variant of chess. Oh well, I was always rubbish at regular chess, anyhow...

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!