NYT Connections hint today and answers, Wed 29th Jan

Need a hint for today's Connections on Wednesday, 29th January? As you may already know, the New York Times' Connections puzzles are notoriously difficult. Even to veteran puzzlers, the daily "group 'em together" problem may be impossible to solve.

But worry not; with some help from this guide, you will surely find today's Connections puzzle solution. Use some of our hints below, or keep scrolling to get the full answer.

In this guide:

Here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Wicked Gingerbread Full Talk Possessed Venom Alien Drool Haunted Dream Snore Bore Had Gladiator White Held

How to play Connections

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Connections hint for Wednesday 29th January

Here are your Connections hints for today:

Yellow: Similar to 'have'.

Similar to 'have'. Green: These words are related to a very common nighttime activity.

These words are related to a very common nighttime activity. Blue: You can only see them on a screen.

You can only see them on a screen. Purple: Think of a single word that can be placed behind each member of this group.

Think of a single word that can be placed behind each member of this group. Extra hint 1: There are four famous titles on this list.

There are four famous titles on this list. Extra hint 2: Besides a puppet-shaped cookie, what object is commonly made from gingerbread?

If you need a bit more help, tap the spoiler text below to reveal one word belonging to each group:

Yellow: Held

Green: Dream

Blue: Wicked

Purple: Full

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections groups are revealed just below!

What are today's Connections groups?

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Owned

Owned Green: Things You Might Do In Your Sleep

Things You Might Do In Your Sleep Blue: Movie Series With 2024 Releases

Movie Series With 2024 Releases Purple: ___ House

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is today's Connections answer?

Here is the answer to today's Connections puzzle on Wednesday, 29th January:

Yellow: Owned (Bore, Had, Held, Possessed)

Owned (Bore, Had, Held, Possessed) Green: Things You Might Do In Your Sleep (Dream, Drool, Snore, Talk)

Things You Might Do In Your Sleep (Dream, Drool, Snore, Talk) Blue: Movie Series With 2024 Releases (Alien, Gladiator, Venom, Wicked)

Movie Series With 2024 Releases (Alien, Gladiator, Venom, Wicked) Purple: ___ House (Full, Gingerbread, Haunted, White)

Here are the January 29 Connections answers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/NYT

Today's Connections difficulty level depends on your knowledge of last year's blockbusters, doesn't it? As soon as I caught on to the blue category's movie titles, the purple group's connection to the word 'house' began to form in my head. After that, separating the 'owned' and 'sleep' categories wasn't too hard.

That said, I'm surprised how quickly my brain connects 'gingerbread' and 'haunted' to the word 'house' - perhaps I've watched too many Christmas and Halloween movies, because I've certainly never gone through the trouble of making a gingerbread house before.

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!