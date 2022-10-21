Contemplated the value of (condensed) historical research in Blackhaven

Although I try to recommend things that you can't simply try for yourself, I'm making an exception here because the spirit of this column is to report back on good things, and free or not, Blackhaven is a very good thing.

It's about starting a job in a museum and archive based around a former tobacco plantation, and run by the extremely wealthy descendants of its owners. It's not about what great people they were. It didn't feel like trauma porn, but obviously I can only speak as a ludicrously white person from another country.

What it is definitely good at it is representing real historical research, and who gets to write the history that suits them.