If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Contemplated the value of (condensed) historical research in Blackhaven

Never cross the archivists
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on
Looking at a painting exhibited in Blackhaven

Although I try to recommend things that you can't simply try for yourself, I'm making an exception here because the spirit of this column is to report back on good things, and free or not, Blackhaven is a very good thing.

It's about starting a job in a museum and archive based around a former tobacco plantation, and run by the extremely wealthy descendants of its owners. It's not about what great people they were. It didn't feel like trauma porn, but obviously I can only speak as a ludicrously white person from another country.

What it is definitely good at it is representing real historical research, and who gets to write the history that suits them.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch