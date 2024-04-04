Looking for different Content Warning faces? In Content Warning you can change the face of your character to add some variation to your team as you document spooky occurrences and wrack up views on SpöökTube. You have the choice of various colours and any combination of three letters and symbols on your keyboard.

To learn how to change your face in Content Warning and for some examples of the most popular face combinations, read below.

Content Warning - Official Trailer This highlight reel shows off all the spooky adventures awaiting players in Content Warning.Watch on YouTube

How to change your face in Content Warning

To change your face in Content Warning you need to follow these steps:

Load up Content Warning.

Interact with the TV , located on the right .

, located on the . Press the backspace key to remove the old design.

key to remove the old design. Enter your new face design with your keyboard.

Click the 'Apply' button to save your face.

As of writing there is a total of 7 colours to choose from as the base of your face. These are: yellow, orange, red, pink, blue, turquoise, and green.

Additionally, you can have up to three letters or sybols in any combination you like. These can then be rotated at 90-degree intervals with the arrow keys and either minimised or enlarged with the plus and minus symbols.

This has led to some creative combinations from the fanbase. Most commonly, colons, the letter O or dashes are used for eyes. If you need some inspiration, we have several popular faces listed below.

The best Content Warning faces

The following Content Warning faces have been popularised by the community:

x_x

-_-

O_O

>:(

:-)

^.^

:-(

:P

:)

:3)

:(

;_;

:-o

UwU

=o

=0

:vo

^o^

*_*

+_+

¬_¬

._.

>.<

>_<

T.T

'w'

[:

>:(

-.-

:Y

That rounds off our guide to changing faces in Content Warning. Now you should be all set to look the part as you go viral, filming spooky encounters. For more Content Warning tips and tricks, see our guide to all Content Warning monsters and get the best info on how to escape them.