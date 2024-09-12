Convergence Games Showcase will feature announcements from indie publishers including Secret Mode, Thunderful and Kepler

There seem to be an infinite number of video game showcase streams these days, each one promising to be full of exciting indie games. Whatever my feelings about the entertainment value of these streams, I can't deny I watch all of them, or that they introduce me to games I might have otherwise missed.

Next on the calendar is the Convegence games showcase on September 26th, which is a new event that - hey, what a twist - promises to feature exciting indie games. It does have some recognisable publishers onboard, including Secret Mode, Thunderful, and Kepler, among others.

Thunderful are best known for the SteamWorld games, while Secret Mode published Still Wakes The Deep and A Little To The Left and Kepler are the folks behind the recent Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn and Cat Quest 3 and the upcoming Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Other publishers with games in the showcase include Fireshine Games, Yogscast Games, Miju Games and The Arcade Crew, at least some of which I've heard of.

The show will be hosted by the YouTubers and Twitch streamers ESO Danny, Dexbonus and Wanderbots, if those names mean anything to you. Dexbonus is the only streamer I have ever watched regularly, which means I get to feel marginally less out of touch than normal.

I find most showcase streams blur together into a grey goo of badly scripted trailer intros, and that I can't remember most of the games featured minutes after the stream ends. I will remember one or two games, however, and anytime I've spoken to a developer about the efficacy of such streams, they've all pointed to spikes in Steam Wishlist numbers after being included. That means I should probably put my rain away and just watch the parade.

The Convergence games showcase will be streamed on September 26th at 12pm PST/8pm BST via YouTube, Twitch, and the other usual places. There's more details on the official site.