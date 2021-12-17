Get 50% off Corsair's K65 RGB Mini gaming keyboard in this clearance deal

They say the best things come in small packages, which is clearly nonsense in a world where giant novelty cheques exist but giant novelty bills don't. When it comes to price tags, however, the smaller the better rings true, especially when it's a full 50% off a quality gaming keyboard like the Corsair K65 RGB Mini.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini - £55 from Argos (was £110)

This is a clearance deal, so you'll need to be quick, but the keyboard itself is no bargain binner. As a 60% keyboard, the K65 RGB Mini ditches the numpad, the arrow keys, and the F-keys, with a mind toward maximising desk space while improving ergonomics and portability. The smaller spread of the keyboard enables you to type with your elbows less splayed, resulting in a more natural and comfortable typing position.

It also makes it easy to sling into a bag. The K65 is designed for travel in multiple ways. While small, the keyboard is robustly built, with an aluminium frame and PBT double-shot keycaps that Corsair claim will last for 100 million keystrokes. It also comes with a detachable USB-C cable, making it that much easier to pack away when on the go.

From a games perspective specifically, the big draws are the mechanical Cherry MX Red key switches. These quiet, bump-less switches are set at a 1.2mm actuation distance for fast, responsive inputs, alongside full N-key rollover to completely prevent ghosting. It's highly customisable too, with per-key RGB lighting and an optional "radiant" spacebar.

There are a couple of points to note. The K65 RGB Mini has no elevation stands, meaning it sits flat on the desk by default. This may be unusual for people used to WASD-ing and typing at a slight angle. Similarly, it has no wrist rest, so if you like to type with the heels of your hands down, you may find it less comfortable to use.

Aside from those minor quibbles,, the K65 RGB Mini is a great debut mini-keyboard by Corsair. In fact, its biggest drawback was always its price. £110 will buy you a lot of functionality in other, full-sized keyboards - indeed, if you're after something more fully-fledged, you should check out our recently-updated list of the best gaming keyboard deals. At £55, however the K65 RGB Mini becomes a much more viable prospect, either as a primary keyboard on a desk where space is at a premium, or as a portable alternative for your laptop keyboard.