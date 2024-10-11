Corsair MP600 2TB Mini SSD just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon—it’s perfect for Steam Deck

If you care about my opinion, I generally still think sticking with a micro SD is the safer and simpler option for Steam Deck storage, but if you’re set on upgrading the internal SSD of your handheld, the Corsair MP600 CORE Mini 2TB SSD is your best bet, now down to $129.99 on Amazon.

It’s a sharp drop from its $239.99 list price and the best price ever at Amazon according to trusted price tracker CamelCamelCamel. For UK shoppers, there's also the WD Black SN770M 2TB for £129.99, down from £183.99.

Performance-wise, the Corsair MP600 CORE Mini is no slouch. It’s more than capable of delivering solid load times and efficient multitasking, whether you’re upgrading your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally.

While microSD cards are simpler to use, this SSD offers more substantial storage gains if you’re willing to handle a more involved installation process. Just be sure you’ve got steady hands and the right tools before making the switch, as handheld SSD swaps are notably more delicate than desktop upgrades.

If my anxeity surrounding this has put you off, first of all, I apologize. Second, here's a top micro SD card offer to consider instead. The TeamGroup 1TB A2 Pro Plus micro SD card is currently down to $59.99. Plus, if you don't need something quite as big, the 512GB version is also discounted and down to $33.99 today as well.

With 1TB microSD cards typically ranging from $80 to $120, this is an excellent deal that's hard to pass up. I can also personally vouch for this card's quality, as I've used it myself and have been impressed by its performance since purchasing.

Unfortunately, there isn’t any deals quite as good for those in the UK right now, but the Amazon Basics 512GB is still excellent value for money and worth considering at just £34.99.