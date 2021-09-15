Corsair's pretty 240mm AiO cooler is going cheap on Amazon UK

Liquid CPU coolers are all the rage these days, as they look neat and provide the sort of excellent cooling performance you'd normally only get out of an oversized air cooler. Corsair make some of the best AiOs in the business, and today their (draws breath) iCue H100i Pro XT RGB 240mm CPU cooler (phew) is going cheap. It debuted at £115 and normally costs £90, but today you can pick it up for the relative bargain price of £72.

240mm AiOs are a good choice as they fit in most mid-size cases, and are also a common target for even compact Mini ITX cases like the Cooler Master NR200P. The cooling performance is equivalent to a high-end air cooler, like the Noctua NH-D15 or Scythe Fuma 2, but the larger heatsink allows the card to soak up temporary loads a bit better than an air cooler can - put simply, there's more here that needs to get hot before the fans on the heatsink need to spin up to keep temperatures in check. That could make the AiO quieter at a given temperature, or cooler at a given noise level, although this does depend a lot on your case layout and other factors.

What is without question is that the H100i Pro XT is a good cooler - I used a similar model for many years on the Digital Foundry test rig, for instance - and the AiO has gotten quite positive reviews since it launched back in early 2020. £72 is a great price, given that the cooler has retailed for over £100 for most of its life, and of course it'll sychronise nicely with other Corsair gear you may have, like cases, fans, RAM and peripherals.

By the way, if you're in the market for a case, the excellent Corsair 4000D Airflow is also being discounted right now, this time on Ebuyer. The black model costs just £47 (down from £80) while the white model costs a bit more at £50. Either way, you're getting a top-notch case with an emphasis on thermals and usability.

That's all for now, so stay tuned and thanks for reading the RPS deals!