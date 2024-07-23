Counter-Strike 2 update plonks new crates on Dust 2, which could be game-changing

I've not played Counter- Strike 2 in yonks, but I know a big update when I see one. That's right: Valve have added some new crates just outside of counter-terrorist spawn, near bombsite A. This means that players can now use these boxes to hop from CT up to catwalk with little fuss, where previously you'd need to use your teammates' heads as a springboard. What does this mean as a layperson who sort of plays the game sometimes? More than you might think!

Just outside CT spawn then, you'll find some new crates tucked just below the catwalk above. Here's a clip of the new boost in action:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Before, as either a terrorist or counter-terrorist, you wouldn't have been able to get up to catwalk without: 1) help; 2) circling around the bombsite in a laborious fashion. With the latter made tougher when you add in the possibility of the exact smoke grenade shown in the clip above, alongside possible players on Long A (after you've crossed the smoke), or on the catwalk, or on the bombsite itself.

It seems like Valve's popped these new crates in as a means to even the balance. Dust 2 has historically been a terrorist-sided map (easier positional play for attackers, basically) and it now only requires one smoke grenade to block CT vision, whereas before it was two. With these crates, it means that CTs are less likely to get caught between their spawn and the smoke, letting them rotate and defend a bit easier.

As you can probably tell, I'm no CS strat-head. But the introduction of these crates almost certainly makes things easier for CTs and will likely manufacture a tonne of new plays - possibly, a new meta. A ten-years younger Ed would've taken to Twitch to watch how the pros adapt to these crates in an effort to climb the ranks. Now, those days are behind me and I think my stress levels thank me for that.

Other things of note in the update? No not, really. You can check them out here.