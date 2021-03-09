If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's Steam store page was briefly deleted

CS: GO, CS: STOP, CS: It's back again now
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published
csgo.jpg

Valve are out of control! Not content with ceasing development on Artifact this past week, they seemed to delete one of their other multiplayer games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, from the Steam store earlier today.

Thankfully, it looks like it was a mistake, and it's back now.

Aptly named Twitter account Gabe Follower spotted the store page's disappearance earlier today, and unofficial website SteamDB seems to confirm the removal at 6:20am GMT this morning and its restoration three hours later.

At the time of writing, everything seems to be back to normal. There has been no official confirmation from Valve of what happened, though they did make this good GIF tweet:

I've emailed Valve to ask for confirmation of what happened.

Update: Valve's Doug Lombardi responded to confirm that it "was just a hiccup on the back end."

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles