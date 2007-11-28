Craning Level

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

News by Kieron Gillen
Over the weekend, I noticed architect-simulator Building & Co had released a 190Mb demo (Or the size of six brick-laden hods) and since I'm the only member of RPS who's ever worked on a building site, I figured I better have a look at it. So I did.

It appears to be a management game, where you're juggling abstract resources so tasks get done. For example, build a mains to gain electricity points, which are then used up to make other buildings. Build another mains when you need more electricity, which doesn't seem quite right, but I'm I'm not going to complain too hard about that, as I may be misunderstanding it, since the game crashed half way through the tutorial and I didn't restart it as I figured I didn't really care that much and would rather concentrate on writing run-on sentences. After all, I'm playing games to avoid carrying bricks around.

