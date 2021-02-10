Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arrives on PC this year

I'm just gonna say it: the nineties and noughties PlayStation-exclusive 3D platformers were the best games ever. Spyro, Crash Bandicoot, Ratchet And Clank - my nostalgia goggles may be on a bit too tight, but they just can't be beaten. Over the last couple of years, some of these brill games have made their way to PC for everyone to enjoy, and this year the new Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will join them.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, which Naughty Dog originally released on PS1 back in 1998. Those old Crash games did have sequels on the PS2, but Crash 4 pretty much ignores those, and does its own thing with the series. Crash and his sister Coco are still fighting baddies and running away from giant boulders, just with new looks, in a new story and with new abilities to boot.

Crash 4's PC version will support 4K and an uncapped framerate. Though, it'll run at 60fps when playing on reccomended settings, which you can check out here

The game was pretty well received when it first launched on consoles last October last year. Eurogamer's review calls it a "deviously challenging and occasionally genius sequel". It also got a lot of praise building and improving on the series, while staying true to the original games.

There's no exact date for Crash 4's PC arrival yet, but it's possible it'll follow in the footsteps of the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro trilogy remakes, which came to PC one year after launching on consoles (which would mean we'd see Crash 4 on PC around October).

When it does arrive, it'll be available on Blizzard's launcher Battle.net, priced at £35/$40. As a matter of fact, it's already got its own little tab on there, right underneath Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is also coming to Nintendo Switch PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 12th.