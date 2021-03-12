Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will launch on PC this month

Crash Bandicoot 4 is launching on PC this month and it's about ti—wait, no, this is actually sooner than I'd expected. That's a nice surprise. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is the latest platform 'em up in which Crash and Coco collect some interdimentional magic masks to save the multiverse from Neo Cortex and Dr. N. Tropy.

Activision had previously announced that Crash 4 would be coming to PC this year. Plenty of folks, including me, were expecting the PC version to arrive around October, a year after the console launch. Well, looks like time is on our side for once. Crash 4 is coming to Battle.net before the end of March.

The PC version of Crash 4 will support 4K resolutions and have an uncapped framerate. All the better to perfect your platforming with. Activision say you can expect to see 60fps with their recommended specifications, which include 16GB of RAM and a Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD R9 390.

When it first launched last year, our corpo pals at Eurogamer called it an "enjoyable, goofy, deviously challenging and occasionally genius sequel," in their Crash 4 review. They say it has some fiddly platforming at times but otherwise includes all sorts of gimicks, systems, and callbacks to the original Crash games.

You can find Crash Bandicoot 4 over on Battle.net where it will launch on March 26th for £35/$40. If you happen to have a console box, Crash 4 also launched on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S today.