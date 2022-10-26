If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Creative Assembly are investigating "deeply concerning and serious allegations" of abuse at the studio

The Total War dev have invited former employees to share their experiences
Published on
A shouty Roman and his armies in the Total War: Rome Remastered key art.

Creative Assembly have responded to allegations of abuse within the company regarding a former employee and have vowed to investigate. The Total War developer say they’re working with an "external party" on the investigation and have asked former employees to share their experiences if they “feel able to do so.”

Creative Assembly’s statement was in response to a number of online allegations made over the last few days. Accounts from former and current CA employees cite abuse, bullying, and sexual assault at the studio, and at least one former employee has been named in the allegations.

The studio posted to its Twitter account to say: “We have been made aware of deeply concerning and serious allegations regarding a former CA employee. We recognise how important, and often difficult, it is for individuals to speak up about these experiences - and we welcome those who feel able to do so.”

In a later tweet, the company asked former employees with experience of this misconduct to share their experiences via the studio’s whistleblowing email. The studio state they are “investigating this matter through an external party to fully understand what happened,” and that, “It is clear we need to do better.”

Creative Assembly are one of many studios that have faced allegations in recent years as the industry continues to struggle with toxic workplace cultures. Many companies, from megacorps to small indie studios, have been dealing with claims of harrassment, abuse and discrimination over the last few years, some of them involving lawsuits and even intervention from government authorities.

