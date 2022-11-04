Creative spaceship manager Stardeus is more novel than it looks

The coming release of Dwarf Fortress But For Humans may be making many colony/management sim devs nervous, but Stardeus ought to find some room for itself anyway.

RimWorld is the more direct influence, really. Instead of a planet's surface, your little blobby torso people are stuck on a spaceship, which you need to rebuild around them using a fleet of robots as they gradually wake up from stasis. If you know the genre well, it will be reminiscent of several games, but its balance of survival, management, and creative building makes for a refreshingly forgiving experience at the current default settings.