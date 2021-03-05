This mod will let you settle Crusader Kings 3 battles in Mount & Blade

Crusader Kings 3 is a great strategic romp that lets you play out your kingmaking fantasies of intrigue and plotting. When it comes to pulling out the swords though, wouldn't it be cool if you could actually get down on the battlefield to fight your way to victory? Hold up, there's definitely a game for that. Well several, really, but this is about Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord. An upcoming mod will let you play out your crusading wars on Bannerlord's battlefields and then send the results back to your Crusaders campaign to continue strategising.

A modder called George is currently working on the Crusader Blade mod which lets you have your crusade and eat it too. You'll need to own both games because the mod acts like a bridge between the two.

"Crusader Kings sends parameters such as the number of troops, the militancy of the army commander (game character) and other warriors, the types of troops, the type of terrain, and others to Mount & Blade through a special gateway," George explains on the mod's Patreon page. "Based on this data, a map is created and troops are placed in Mount & Blade." After the battle, Bannerlord sends information back to Crusader Kings about how many troops were killed.

For now, things seems pretty early days. George's very short first test video above shows the transition between the two games. Initially, George says that the mod will select Bannerlord troop types similar to those from Crusader Kings, but later plans involve creating equivalents for Bannerlord. Sieges, tournaments, and duels are also part of the plan for later versions of the mod.

It's definitely worth wondering how using Crusader Blade might change your strategic priorities in Crusader Kings. Do you really need to invest heavily in your martial skills if you know you've got the ability to just tell your enemies "let's take this outside" as it were? Even if it winds up throwing a bit of a wrench in the strategy, I imainge it will be fun just to transition between Crusader Kings 3's managerial style of warfare to Mount & Blade's ground level look.

You can keep an eye on the Crusader Blade YouTube channel there and the Patreon page to see how it's coming along.

If you're in search of some Bannerlord mods that are already out on the field, check out some of the best Bannerlord mods so far.