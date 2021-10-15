All three games of the Crytek's super-powered shooter trilogy are now available fancied up with modern graphical bells and whistles, with Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered today following the first game's 2020 revamp. Given that developers Crytek were always years ahead of most shooters in shininess, the originals hardly look hideous but hey, you can pay for extra fancieness. The first game was always the best though.

The Crysis Remasters boast shiny features including high-res textures, ray tracing, and—hang on, let me get this right—sparse voxel octree global illumination.

Our 2011 Crysis 2 review called the original release "a moderately magnificent game", while our 2013 Crysis 3 review declared that "an infinitely better singleplayer shooter than any COD since Modern Warfare 4". Been a few years since then, with quite a few great superpower shooters. Graham said the other day that these two aren't worth getting at all.

The most important thing to know is that Crysis 3 has a bow. It was a founding member of The Year Of The Bow, joining Tomb Raider, Far Cry 3, and Assassin's Creed 3 in showing hot arrow action at E3 2012. Following the recurvenaissance, bows have pleasingly became more common. I'm most glad to see them in Destiny 2. Sure, our Guardians are universe-breaking undying wizards fielding the finest firearms of humanity's golden age and sometimes even guns built from gods, but they still want to pling pointy sticks at aliens. I really do.

As Albert Einstein possibly didn't say, "I do not know with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones." Because it would sound really cool. PLING! THWRIPPP! PLOING!

Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered are now available on the Epic Games Store for £25 apiece. Or for £45 you can get the whole remastered trilogy. Crysis Remastered hit Steam after a year of Epixclusivity, so I'd expect the same here. They're also on PlayStations, Xboxes, and Switch.

As with most remasters of games from the tensies, it seems the main purpose is bringing these to modern consoles, with PC releases only a side-effect. Unless you're wild for Crysis, you might be perfectly happy sticking with the original versions, maybe slapping some graphics mods on top if you must. Graham's Crysis Remastered review recommended instead picking up the original for £4 in one of the frequent Steam sales, saying "[its] spit-polished nanosuit can't redeem the game's aging design, or justify the Maximum Price." I'll point out that Crysis 2 often goes down to £5 in sales, and Crysis 3 to £6.