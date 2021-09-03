Crysis Remastered Trilogy launches this October

If you fancy grabbing Crysis 1, 2 and 3 in one tidy bundle, then you're in luck, because the Crysis Remastered Trilogy comes out on October 15th. Crytek already remastered the first game in their stealthy first-person shooter series last year, but now you'll be able to play the sequels with improved visuals too. Judging from Graham's Crysis Remastered review, however, you might be better off sticking with the original versions if you already own them.

Developers Crytek say the remasters will have better performance, "improved lighting and visually enhanced characters, weapons, and environments, plus high-definition textures." And yeah, it does look a bit better in the comparison trailer.

Having said that, in his Crysis Remastered review from last year, Graham reckoned you'd be better off buying the original version cheap in sales.. He said the remaster's "spit-polished nanosuit can't redeem the game's aging design, or justify the new price." He didn't think highly of the sequels either.

"Around the time of the original Crysis's release, Crytek co-founder Cevat Yerli spoke about how the challenges making such a complicated game almost killed the studio, and how they'd never make another game like it," he writes. "True to his word, Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 abandoned much of what made the first game interesting in favour of becoming a mediocre CoD botherer."

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be on the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store for PC (though the pages aren't live just yet), as well as Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The full trilogy will set you back $50, or the remasters of Crysis 2 and 3 will be sold separately for $30 apiece.

Crysis Remastered is also available by itself on the Epic Games Store right now for £28/$30.