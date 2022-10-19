Crysis Trilogy Remastered will decloak on Steam in November

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is heading to Steam next month, a little over a year after it first launched via the Epic Games Store. The pack does what you'd expect it to: takes Crytek's three scifi shooters and spruces them up with modern rendering trickery.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will cost £45/€50/$50 when it launches on Steam. It'll have a 40% launch week discount for all, bringing the price down to $30/€30, or a 55% discount for those who already own Crysis 1 Remastered on Steam. (The remaster of the first game was released in September last year, a year after its own initial release on the Epic Games Store.)

I have maximum heart for the original Crysis, but I was underwhelmed by the remaster of the original. It substantially upped the price, layered on graphical bells and whistles that added little, failed to fix long-existing bugs, and replaced the nanosuit functionality of Crysis 1 with the system from the inferior sequels (albeit with the option to revert the change).

James did a more technical comparison of the sequels upon its release and came away with a more favourable impression of the graphical upgrade and found the price made more sense as a bundle.

"It’s still a very, very big ask for anyone who owned the originals beforehand, even if the actual remastering of Crysis 2 and 3 is wholly positive," James wrote. "But if this would be your first time in the nanosuit, and you have the hardware to at least handle ray tracing, then it makes logical, economical and technical sense to skip straight to the Remastered Trilogy. Sorry Graham."

No worries, James. Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch on Steam on November 17th. It'll probably be the last Crysis thing for a while, since Crysis 4 was announced but sounds years away.