If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

CS:GO now has a subscription service offering better player stats

Also the chicken models have received a visual upgrade
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on
A screenshot of CS:GO 360 Stats, showing an interface with some text and numbers on it. It's a stats subscription service for Counter-Strike Global Offensive.

When I used to compete in Counter-Strike 1.6 tournaments, I would do so with a print-out of the map we were playing taped to the wall by my monitor. Today's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players go several steps further in the pursuit of being better at clicking on heads than the other team.

To aid them, Valve have launched a new subscription service called CS:GO 360 Stats. For $1 a month, players get access to match stats from their Competitive, Premier and Wingman game mode matches.

Valve quietly announced the service as part of the latest release notes. It's light on detail, but a FAQ has a little more. You can sign up to the service in-game, and only matches you play while your subscription is active have their stats recorded.

It's not clear to me how much benefit this offers to players over and above free services already available. For example, csgostats.gg and scope.gg offer similar stats at no cost, while you can upload demo files to Leetify to have them analysed by an AI.

There is a similar official subscription service for Dota 2, called Dota+, but it offers a lot more than stats (and costs more, at $4 a month). Maybe CS:GO 360 Stats is a toe in the water and the subscription, or the stats, will grow in time. Although right now the CS:GO community is mostly just concerned Valve are going to compete by killing off all these free stats websites via limiting their API.

The stat service isn't the only change in the latest update. The chicken models have also received a visual upgrade, and on classic map Nuke, someone has "Centered a lamp that was bugging me".

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch