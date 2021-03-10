Currys have a great Oculus Quest 2 and Elite Strap bundle for £319

The Oculus Quest 2 is already a pretty great VR headset, but its excellent Elite Strap accessory really seals the deal in terms of overall comfort and cutting down on nasty headaches. Normally, you'd have to pay another £50 on top of the Quest 2 to get this fancier headstrap, but Currys PC World currently have a great bundle available that cuts that extra cost in half, getting you a Quest 2 and an Elite Strap for £319 instead of £350.

At time of writing, the bundle is still available for online delivery as well as collection in store, and you can also use the promo code FNDDGAMING at checkout to get free next day delivery. It's pretty rare to see bundles like this in the UK, so I wouldn't hang around if you've been thinking of picking one up lately.

Indeed, with the Oculus Rift S going end of life later this year, the Oculus Quest 2 is now probably the best VR headset you can buy at the moment if you don't have the cash for a fancy Valve Index. The expensive Vive Cosmos headsets aren't nearly as good or as easy to use as the Quest 2, and thanks to Oculus' nifty Link technology, you can also use the Quest 2 to play PC-based VR games if you connect it over a USB cable. It's the best of both worlds, really, and with support for a 120Hz refresh rate likely coming in a future update, it's getting closer and closer to the kind of technical experience offered by Valve's considerably more expensive Index headset.

There are downsides to the Quest 2, though, namely that you now need a mandatory Facebook account in order to log in and use it. Having since deleted my Facebook profile in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, I must admit I wasn't best pleased when I had to create a whole new (albeit empty) account when I got the Quest 2 in for testing. Fortunatley, you don't have to deal with Facebook's social networking features or interact with Facebook in any way once you've set up the headset, but it's something to bear in mind all the same.

If you can stomach the Facebook log-in, though, then this is a really great headset for VR, and one that gives you a huge library of games of choose from. If you're not sure where to begin, then make sure you read our best VR games round-up to help you get started.