If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Curse Of The Dead Gods adds Dead Cells-themed dangers in crossover update

New weapons, curses and challenges
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published
Curse Of The Dead Gods' main character sporting Dead Cells' Prisoner's flaming head.

What's better than playing two dark and punishing indie roguelikes separately? Mixing them together and being punished by both at the same time! Last night, the temple-roaming hack and slash Curse Of The Dead Gods added a load of Dead Cells-themed stuff. It's an update rather appropriately named Curse Of The Dead Cells, and it brings over a handful of weapons, as well as a new Dead Cells-inspired room type and curse.

You'll now be able to find Dead Cells' Broadsword, Cursed Sword and Explosive Crossbow in Curse Of The Dead Gods, though they've been renamed to Broadsword Of The Knight, Sword Of Conjunctivius and Crossbow Of The Condemned, respectively.

I doubt any of them will be quite as satisfying as the giant electrified hammer, mind you.

Vault rooms have also been added. They're a new challenge-style room you'll come across in the temple, inspired by Dead Cells' Cursed Chests. It's a simple idea: kill everything in the room without getting hit, and you'll get to peek at the cursed treasures inside.

Speaking of curses, there's a new one of those too. The Curse Of The Headless will give you a lovely flaming head, just like the Prisoner from Dead Cells. The upside is that it lets you move faster, however you'll also take more damage from enemies and traps.

Aside from the Dead Cells-themed content, Curse Of The Dead Gods has got a few general additions as well. Developers Passtech Games have added bombs as a new type of two-handed weapon, another new curse named Reflected Temple, and seven new relics to help you on your runs.

A few more changes and balance tweaks have also been added, and you can check them all out in the patch notes.

Curse Of The Dead Gods is on sale for 20% off on Steam and GOG right now, so until April 19th you can grab it for £15/€16/$16.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch