Cute Sony platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure bounds onto PC in October

Knitted burlap creature Sackboy is coming to PC on October 27th, a prematurely released trailer from Sony’s Latin American YouTube channel has revealed. The trailer for Sackboy: A Big Adventure has since been taken down, but by then the boy was out of the sack and its existence was noted on Twitter. There’s been no other official confirmation yet of the game’s release date for PC, or what storefronts it’ll be available from.

Watch on YouTube Sony took down the PC trailer, so here's the original PlayStation one instead.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure originally released for PlayStation 4 and 5 in 2020, and is a spin-off from the LittleBigPlanet series. The platformer follows the adventures, natch, of Sackboy, double-natch, as he runs and jumps around Craftworld in his efforts to stop Richard E. Grant. Dawn French is in it too. Our sister site Eurogamer’s review of A Big Adventure for PS5 called the game a “joyous explosion of colour and charm”, which makes it sound like it's worth a look.

The hastily released trailer, which you can watch here for the moment, suggests Sackboy‘s PC outing will see some features that take advantage of the hardware. These include support for 4K and ultrawide 21:9 monitors at 120FPS, Nvidia DLSS and VRR. We’re still yet to see anything about that rumoured Sony PC launcher, which Graham reported last month.

Sackboy isn’t the only PlayStation console-exclusive that Sony have lined up for PC before the end of the year. We already know that Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection is out on October 19th, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected sometime in autumn.

There’s also the prospect of Housemarque’s grim sci-fi roguelike Returnal turning up as well. A SteamDB listing for the game was spotted back in May, and now footage of what appears to be a PC menu has turned up via the IconEra forum.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure lands on PC on October 27th. Still no Bloodborne, folks.