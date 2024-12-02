Cyber Monday slices up to 38% off the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, a lovely lightweight wireless mouse

If you want your next gaming mouse to be the sort of thing that feels like it might float off your desk and into the empty blue sky, disappearing forever, then have a look at this here Cyber Monday deal on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste. It’s the wireless version of an old lightweight favourite of mine, and it’s a snip at $50 (a 38% discount) and/or £43 (30% off).

As with that Samsung T7 SSD deal from earlier, the Atlantic ocean also seems to be dividing these deal by their paint jobs, with the black version going for less in the US and the white version getting the best price in the UK. In the latter’s case, just remember to enter the code 30BF at checkout for the full reduction.

While there is a newer model, the Pulsefire Haste 2, I still have a soft spot for the original’s honeycomb cutouts; the replacement is a great mouse as well, but it doesn’t have that same visual strikingness or strangely pleasant texturing. The first Pulsefire Haste is no heavier either, at just 61g. For a wireless mouse! I’ve taken breaths that weigh more than 61g.