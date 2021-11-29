Save 35% on a Rock Paper Shotgun yearly subscription this Black Friday!

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Cyber Monday spotlight: Samsung's T7 external SSD down to £75 on Amazon

I could be red, I could be blue, I could be the SSD for you
Holly Alice avatar
Deals by Holly Alice Contributor
Published on
Samsung T7 portable SSD in red and blue

Storage. Its something most of us don't think about until its too late. "Oh, I'll just download this other game for later", followed by your computer yelling at you that there's no space left. Cue me legging it to Argos for another overpriced drive. Not to fear - for those of us more prepared than I am, there is a whole host of options available, not least of which are these stylish Samsung T7 SSDs.

This pocket sized and portable drive is available in three colours - however only the metallic red and indigo blue options are available for the bargain prices of £79 and £74 respectively. Now that's out of the way, let's take a better look at it.

These drives are probably smaller than you think - almost like a very thick credit card size, which is great for any desk that lacks a lot of space. Speaking of space, it is the 1TB model that is currently on the cheap, but there is a (full price) option for a 2TB model. It works out cheaper to get two 1TB drives, though. The Samsung T7 offers some cool things along with the storage; it has built in temperature controls so won't overheat during long usage sessions, and is shock and drop resistant. We don't recommend testing this claim, though. Connection wise, the T7 can be connected easily to Mac, PC, game consoles and Android phones with the USB Type C to C or A options.

The T7 is very similar to the Samsung T7 Touch we reviewed, but a cheaper alternative. And without the semi-unneccessary fingerprint reader. There's enough security options in the T7 without the need for a sci-fi finger scanner.

By the way, using the accompanying app, you can encrypt these SSDs with password protection, to stop any sneaky people getting their eyes on its contents. Do your Steam library backups count as sensitive information? Hey, that probably depends on your tastes.

Black Friday is over but many of its best deals remain available on Cyber Monday, so check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for our curated picks of offers on all kinds of PC gaming hardware. We're also keeping track of the best Cyber Monday mouse and keyboard deals, the best Cyber Monday SSD deals, the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals and many more.

Tagged With

About the Author

Holly Alice avatar

Holly Alice

Contributor

Freelance content writer fuelled by coffee. Big fan of life sim and farming games, and Nintendo! Currently writing for Game Rant, Keen Gamer and The Nintendo Village.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Deals

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch