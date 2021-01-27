Cyberpunk 2077 adds official modding tools and support

Cyberpunk 2077 is a great game for modding, and players certainly haven't wasted any time adding new features and pretty cosmetics to CD Projekt Red's edgy neon RPG. From a third-person mod, to tweaks that let V have completely chrome skin - they really have been busy. But now CDPR have created an official modding kit for the game, which should make things a little easier for those creative modders.

On the hideously yellow modding support website, the devs say "tools will continuously be updated alongside with game patches to ensure compatibility". Here's hoping that means more tools are on the way too, because at the moment the modkit is looking a little light. Here's what it includes:

Metadata: Per game release, required by some of the tools

ArchiveDump: A utility for listing contents of game data archives

TweakDump: A utility for listing contents of game Tweak DB (game settings) binaries

TweakDB IDs: A list of IDs of Tweak DB entries. Generated using TweakDump and tweakdb.str metadata

Elsewhere in the world of Cyberpunk, the game got its first big update last week. Patch 1.1 largely focuses on stability, including addressing memory issues, and fixing crashes that occur when saving or loading.

While there's no set date for when patch 1.2 will drop, CDPR's very basic roadmap suggests it'll be some time early this year. Hopefully more modding tools will arrive with it.

That said, you certainly don't need official modding stuff to have fun tweaking the game. Here are some of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods we've seen so far. And here's a flying mod that isn't included there, but is also very fun.