Cyberpunk 2077 adds official modding tools and support

Though the modkit is a little light right now
News by Imogen Beckhelling
Cyberpunk 2077 is a great game for modding, and players certainly haven't wasted any time adding new features and pretty cosmetics to CD Projekt Red's edgy neon RPG. From a third-person mod, to tweaks that let V have completely chrome skin - they really have been busy. But now CDPR have created an official modding kit for the game, which should make things a little easier for those creative modders.

On the hideously yellow modding support website, the devs say "tools will continuously be updated alongside with game patches to ensure compatibility". Here's hoping that means more tools are on the way too, because at the moment the modkit is looking a little light. Here's what it includes:

  • Metadata: Per game release, required by some of the tools
  • ArchiveDump: A utility for listing contents of game data archives
  • TweakDump: A utility for listing contents of game Tweak DB (game settings) binaries
  • TweakDB IDs: A list of IDs of Tweak DB entries. Generated using TweakDump and tweakdb.str metadata

Elsewhere in the world of Cyberpunk, the game got its first big update last week. Patch 1.1 largely focuses on stability, including addressing memory issues, and fixing crashes that occur when saving or loading.

While there's no set date for when patch 1.2 will drop, CDPR's very basic roadmap suggests it'll be some time early this year. Hopefully more modding tools will arrive with it.

That said, you certainly don't need official modding stuff to have fun tweaking the game. Here are some of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods we've seen so far. And here's a flying mod that isn't included there, but is also very fun.

Imogen Beckhelling

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

