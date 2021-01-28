Cyberpunk 2077 fixes game-breaking bug caused by last patch

CD Projekt Red just released a new hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077, after its big 1.1 patch caused a game-breaking bug in a main story mission. The quest in question requires players to answer a holocall from an NPC, except with the bug he would just sort of… stare at you, offer you no dialogue options, and lock you out of interacting with other characters.

Here's a bit of footage of the bugged out Down On The Street mission, in which Takemura locks V in a call where he just gawks at their face forever.

A hotfix that dropped on PC today has sorted this now though, and players affected by this bug should be able to continue the quest as normal. This update also addresses an issue with item randomisation, which caused looted items not to randomise properly and scale to player level.

Thankfully, Cyberpunk's big 1.1 patch did fix more than it broke when it arrived last week. It mostly focused on the game's stability, sorting out memory issues, and fixing crashes that would occur when saving or loading.

Graham’s Cyberpunk 2077 review called the game "a big, beautiful and broken mess". Slowly but surely they're dealing with that last point more, which is nice.

That's not the only Cybernews for today, however. This morning, CDPR intervened to remove a mod that let players have some sexytime with Keanu Reeves' character, Johnny Silverhand.